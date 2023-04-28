Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AND TWITTER Shocking! Man gets rejected by landlord for scoring '75%' in class 12; users react hilariously

Shocking : How difficult it is to rent a flat in metro cities? Well, everyone has their own experiences. But, what has caught the attention of people is a WhatsApp chat between a man and a landlord. You must have heard that it is easier to get admission to IIT than rent a house in Bangalore. The city which is known as an IT hub is also notorious for the unreasonable demands of landlords that were witnessed in the past too. In a new case, a man gets rejected to rent a flat as he scored 'just' (used in the pretext of the landlord) 75 percent in Class 12th.

A Twitterati named Shubh, recently shared screenshots of the Whatsapp conversation between his cousin 'Yogesh' and a broker. The broker first informed Yogesh that his profile was approved by the landlord, later he asked him (Yogesh) to provide his LinkedIn, Twitter profiles, Joining letter of the company and Class 10th and 12th mark sheets accompanied with Aadhar and Pan card. Moreover, the broker also asked for a 200-word piece introducing himself.

Now, what may sound unbelievable is that the landlord rejected Yogesh for his class 12th marks. The broker later informed Yogesh that owner rejected his profile because he scored 75% in class 12th and the landlord was expecting at least 90%. "Hey Yogesh, I sent your docs and write-up to the owner. Sorry, but he rejected your profile because you've got 75% in class 12th and the owner is expecting at least 90%," the broker said.

While sharing the screenshots, Shubh wrote, “Marks don’t decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in Banglore or not,” He further in the comments informed that the landlord is a retired professor from IIM. To this incident, the users are reacting sarcastically.

