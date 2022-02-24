'The Simpsons' did it again? Twitter says they predicted Russia-Ukraine crisis back in 1998 | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Simpsons predicted Russia-Ukraine crisis in 1998

The Simpsons show is back in news again, because what they think today, the world follows tomorrow! Yes! The show had already predicted the current Ukraine-Russia crisis way back in 1998. Fans of the animated sitcom claimed that one of the episodes of 'Simpsons Tide; showed the return of the Soviet Union and a new Cold War back on the aforementioned date when Boris Yeltsin was the President of the Russian Federation. The clip which went viral on social media shows the West trying to find a solution to stop an 'all-out war'.

In the video, the Russian ambassador revealed to United Nations that the collapse of the Soviet Union was a trick to deceive the US. It shows Lenin as zombie, breaks out of his glass coffin saying 'must crush capitalism'. Sharing the 30-second clip, Twitter pointed out that the current situation in Ukraine was first predicted by 'The Simpsons'. Take a look

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (February 24) announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen'. He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine a claim the US had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.