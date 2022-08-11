Raksha Bandhan 2022: Woman ties Rakhi on martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra's statue, internet turns emotional

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Woman ties Rakhi on the statue of martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The festival of Rakhi is being celebrated in India with full fervour. On the occasion, sisters tie a thread on their brothers' arms getting the promise of protection and love from them. As the people across the country are celebrating the festival, a woman's pic of tying Rakhi on the statue of martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra has left the people of the internet in tears. This is a sign of dedication and emotional attachment to the bereaved and the war heroes.

Viral Rakhi moment leaves internet in tears

In the image circulating on the internet, a woman believed to be Kadwasra's sister, ties Rakhi on the hand of her brother's statue. Martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra was slain in a cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector in 2017. Sharing shared on LinkedIn by businessman Vedant Birla, who claimed that the woman was Kadwasra’s sister, writing, “This is what makes India Incredible. A moment of sorrow & pride. Sorrow of losing brother & pride that he made supreme sacrifice for nation (sic)."

Image Source : SOURCEDWoman ties Rakhi on the statue of martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra

Social media post explains the significance of Rakhi celebration

LinkedIn user Vedant Birla elaborated on the significance of the Rakhi celebration. “She must be going through emotional unrest as on Raksha Bandhan, she won’t be able to tie Rakhi on her brother’s wrist. Hence she ties it on his statue. Shaheed Ganpat Ram Kadwasra is from village Khudiyala, Osian, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He was from Jat Regiment. He became martyr on 24.9.2017 fighting with enemies in Jammu and Kashmir (sic)," Birla wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Netizens react to the viral Rakhi moment

The viral Rakhi moment of the woman with the statue of martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra has left the netizens emotional. The post has been flooded with heart-breaking comments. One user commented, "A great moment of national pride for all of us #Indians India lives on these proud legacies which leave indelible footprints on the life of a civilization (sic)." Another one said, “Such images brings tears to my eyes (sic)."

About Martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra

Ganpat Ram Kadwasra was the eldest of four brothers and the only earning member in his family. He had returned to his job after a leave of a month in the month of September in 2017 and was sent to Jammu and Kashmir, where he was slain in the crossfire. Thousands had gathered at Jodhpur’s Khudiyala village to attend his funeral from 20 Jat Regiment of the Indian Army. Kadwasra was cremated with full military honours in 2017. He was given the guard of honour by around 85 armed regiment guards, with 21 gunshots.

Read More Trending News