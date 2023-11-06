WATCH: PM Modi caresses child, holds in lap during election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amid the hectic campaigning for the Assembly elections in various states which go to polls this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen spending some light moments during a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni when he came across a 10-month-old child backstage, the video of which has gone viral on social media. The Prime Minister was seen taking the child in his lap and tossed him in the air with love. The child was seen playfully returning a smile at PM Modi.

What actually happened?

When the Prime Minister was at the behind the stage after the end of his programme in Seoni yesterday, he saw a woman with a cute child. Jiten Rahangdale was holding the child Avind in her lap when the Prime Minister approached. As soon as he saw the child, PM Modi caressed him and held him gently in his lap. He tossed Avind in the air and caught him, bringing a wide smile on the face of the toddler.

Madhya Pradesh will go to Assembly elections on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The BJP is putting in efforts to retain power in the state while the Congress is aiming to repeat its 2018 show and return to power.

ALSO READ | Dhoni breaks the internet with relationship advice, ‘Yeh mat sochna meri wali alag hai’ | WATCH

ALSO READ | Viral video: When Dhoni tricked Bangladeshi players on the crease, 'They didn't know that I knew…'

Read More Trending News