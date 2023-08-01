Ola welcomes newest employee ‘Bijlee’ to their team; pictures of the member goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ola Electric's CEO introduces their newest employee ‘Bijlee’.

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal recently shared photos of his newest workforce Bijlee and the picture of the employee is going viral on social media. The newest member’s name coincidentally translates to electricity, cleverly aligning with the company’s identity. The pictures shared by Aggarwal on social media feature Bijlee, is an adopted stray dog. The ID card lists Bijlee’s employee code as 440 V, a reference to the standard voltage in electrical systems. In addition, the card also mentions Bijlee’s blood group as PAW +V, playing on the word positive and referencing her paws as well.

It also mentions Bijlee prefers Slack as her mode of communication with human colleagues. In case of emergencies, she can be reached at BA’s office, referring to Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal.

With this post, social media users fell in love with Bijlee and showered her with love and affection, and turned the post into an instant hit. One user commented Awesome Pawsome with dog footprint emojis. Another user said Bijlee nailed it. The comment section is filled with praises and even referred to the popular animated character Bolt for her lightning fast-presence at Ola-Electric.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric opened the purchase window for Ola S1 Air. The electric scooter is currently available for 1.09 lakh for those who have made prior bookings. For those interested in the electric scooter, it will cost an additional Rs 10,000.

Ola S1 Air electric scooter has feature telescopic front works and twin shock absorbers at the rear, along with drum brakes on both ends. The vehicle even has a new neon green paint scheme and a practical grab rail.

Read More Trending News