Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai's post on husband's dirty socks gets internet's praise

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai recently took to Twitter to give a sneak peek into her life after marriage. In a post, the Nobel Peace laureate who is married to Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board, gave a glimpse of her response after seeing her husband's dirty socks on the sofa. The internet loved her savage move.

"Found socks on the sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin," she wrote in her tweet.

Reacting to the tweet, her husband started a poll. "What would you do if someone said the socks on the sofa were dirty?" He shared two options including 'Put them in laundry' and 'Throw them in bin.' He also ended the tweet with the hashtag #AskingForAfriend.

Malala's post has collected over 8,000 likes and 261 retweets so far. Many hailed her move and said that they did the same.

"Good response,in case of unlikely repeat performance by hubby, @Malala, please dont throw anything expensive away before a few words," wrote one user.

"Put his dirty socks back in his closet/sock drawer. He can wear his dirty socks again. Maybe he’ll learn where to put his next dirty pair! Been there, done that. It works," another commented.

However, some also commented, "So what was the thing to tweet about? What you actually want to say?"

