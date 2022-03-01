Netizens declare Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as 'first wartime hero of social media age'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/REZARVHIMI, OSTROV_A Photos of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Highlights 'We will not lay down any weapons,' Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President: I need ammo, not a ride

'I'm here. We will defend our country,' Zelensky assured Ukrainians

"We will not lay down any weapons, we believe in our army and our country. We will protect it. Glory to Ukraine!" said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russia invaded Ukraine following a military operation. Zelensky was reportedly offered to vacate the war-hit Ukrainian cities to protect himself. However, he decided to stay there and fight with his military to protect his citizens. Zelensky also shared a video on social media assuring everyone that he is there fighting for his people.

In a short video addressed to Ukrainians Zelenskyy said, "We will defend our country," and said that there's a lot of false information online. Do not believe in fake information," the Ukrainian President posted on social media. "I am here. We will be defending our country, because our strength is in our truth," he added. In addition to this, several photos of Zelensky motivating his army and sitting and having meals with them have gone viral on the Internet and he is winning hearts on social media. So much so, that netizens have declared him the 'first wartime hero of social media age.' Sample some of these tweets:

Meanwhile, despite talks aimed at securing a ceasefire, fighting continues in the Russian war against Ukraine. Missile strikes killed dozens of civilians in the country's second city, Kharkiv, while air raid sirens sounded again in the capital, Kyiv, BBC reported. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian bombardment of Kharkiv a "war crime". There were reports of fierce shelling in the northern city of Chernihiv, BBC reported.

Russia is attacking Ukraine on several fronts, but its advance has been slowed by Ukrainian resistance. All three cities remain under Ukrainian control. Away from the battlefields, economic and diplomatic moves have continued.

President Vladimir Putin has banned Russians from moving money abroad as he tries to halt a plunge in the value of the rouble following the imposition of sanctions. And a rare emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly has heard a demand from the secretary general for an immediate halt to hostilities.

On the northern border with Belarus, Ukrainian and Russian officials ended their first round of talks.

There was little expectation the session would bring a breakthrough, but a Ukrainian official said both sides would now return to their respective capitals for further consultations before a second round of negotiations, BBC reported. Russia said both sides had agreed to continue talking and would meet again "in the next few days".

-- with agency inputs