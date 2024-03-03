MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play Dandiya at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB MS Dhoni was seen enjoying playing Dandiya alongside his former CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash and its festivities have taken over the whole country. With who's who of the entertainment and sports industry not just from India but around the world attending the event in Gujarat's Jamnagar, the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has left no stone unturned to make it the grandest event in the country in the last three days.

Several videos and pictures have come out from the event and have gone viral. The cricketers, especially are having a time of their lives with the likes of Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Tim David and Trent Boult attending the event apart from the Indian royalty of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Ishan Kishan. Now the latest video that has gone viral is of the former India captain MS Dhoni, who was enjoying the Gujarati folk dance Dandiya along with his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Bravo.

Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and Bravo were seen playing Dandiya to the Gujarati songs and both were seemingly enjoying it to the fullest and didn't look out of place. The video of the Dandiya of the ex-CSK duo has gone viral on the internet. Watch it here:

CSK begin pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2024

Dhoni, who will be leading the Chennai Super Kings yet again in the 2024 edition of the IPL is likely to join his franchise's pre-season camp in Chennai soon. With the likes of Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu and Shaik Rasheed among others already having joined the camp, the Super Kings have begun their preparations to defend their IPL title.

Bravo, who retired from IPL after the 2022 edition, was the franchise's bowling coach last year and will continue in the same role with the Men in Yellow.