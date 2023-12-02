'#Melodi': Italy's Giorgia Meloni selfie with PM Modi breaks internet, netizens say 'looking like a wow'

Follow us on Image Source : X Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a selfie with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

#Melodi selfie moment: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni seems to be well-versed with the internet sub-culture, as she shared a selfie with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on her official social media handles. Meloni's selfie with PM Modi has broken the internet with the hashtag ‘Melodi’ trending on X with over 70.3K posts.

The two leaders met in Dubai during the COP28 Summit. The 46-year-old Italian leader posted the selfie with PM Modi on her Instagram and X handle and captioned the post as, "Good friends at COP28," with the hashtag '#Melodi'. The hashtag has been created by combining the surnames of the two leaders

Netizens go crazy

The netizens have gone crazy after they saw the selfie of Prime Minister Modi with his Italian counterpart. At the time of writing this report, the post had garnered 13.5M views, 210K likes, 12K comments and 40 retweets.

Some netizens used the viral trending phase 'Just looking like a wow' by Yashraj Mukhate and created mashups with various pictures of Giorgia Meloni.

Some individuals took a jibe at the Italian connection of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and jokingly suggested that Prime Minister Modi should invite Giorgia Meloni to India for his 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, providing a humorous response to "an Italian by an Italian." Notably, Rahul Gandhi’s mother, Sonia Gandhi, was reportedly born in a small village near Italy’s Vicenza.

Earlier a video of the two leaders chatting at the COP28 summit has also gone viral.

PM Modi had also posted a photo with Meloni saying India and Italy were looking for a sustainable and prosperous future. "Meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP 28 Summit. I trust in the joint efforts of India and Italy for a prosperous and sustainable future," the PM wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read: 'Thank you, Dubai': PM Modi shares glimpses of key moments from COP28 Summit | WATCH VIDEO

Also Read: COP28: PM Modi launches web portal of Green Credits Programme in Dubai | WATCH

Read More Trending News