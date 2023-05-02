Loyal dog walks 64 km in 27 days through forests and fields to reunite with owners

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Dog walks 64 km in 27 days to reunite with owners

Trending News: Dogs truly are remarkable creatures, their unwavering loyalty and unconditional love can move even the coldest of hearts. Their love is selfless and pure, and they always find a way to tug at our heartstrings. One such heartwarming tale is that of Cooper, a golden retriever whose journey back to his former home has captured the hearts of many people around the world.

Cooper's story began when his owners were forced to give him up, and he was taken to a new home in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. However, the loyal pup had other plans. As soon as he arrived at his new home, Cooper leapt out of the car and began a month-long journey to travel 40 miles (64 km) back to his original home in Tobermore, County Londonderry.

Lost Paws NI, a missing pets charity, received a tip-off that Cooper had been spotted in various fields and around properties. It was confirmed that he had walked alone through forests, fields, and country roads for 27 days, mostly at night, without any help from humans. Cooper's incredible journey shows his dogged determination and his incredible nose, as he managed to find his way back home.

The moment Cooper was spotted running towards his old house was a joyous occasion for everyone involved. His new owner, Nigel Fleming, said that even during the time Cooper was missing, his faith in humanity was restored thanks to the incredible help he received. He expressed his gratitude towards the people who helped bring Cooper back home and is relieved that the loyal pup is now safe and sound.

Lost Paws NI also commented that Cooper is settling in well to his new home life with his sister and is enjoying some much-needed love and comfort. They praised Nigel for his dedication and fighting spirit, as he never gave up hope and tirelessly searched for Cooper. They also noted that Cooper's story is one of positivity, perseverance, loyalty, and never giving up.

