Jaldi ball daal, subah Panvel nikalna hai: Reactions galore after bowler's hilarious action goes viral - WATCH

A bowler's action has taken the internet by storm as it is on equal levels hilarious and bizarre and has gone viral on social media. Comparisons have come with Harbhajan Singh and swimmers and memes have flooded social media as the fans can't stop watching what they just saw.

Published on: November 25, 2023 10:39 IST
Image Source : SCREENGRAB A bowler's action from a local match has gone viral on the internet as he could be seen moving his arms too many times before delivering the ball

Remember Paul Adams? More than his bowling, line and length, he was remembered for his bizarre bowling action where he used to bend his back like no other. Then there was Lasith Malinga, Shivil Kaushik, Sohail Tanvir and recently Hobart Hurricanes' Paddy Dooley, who all made headlines with the way they bowled and not how they bowled. Now joining the list is a bowler from a local cricket match in India, who has been labelled 'windmill' the way and the frequency with which he rotates his arms.

The video has gone viral on social media as the bowler rotates his arm four times and a half before delivering the ball. It has become all sorts of meme content where he has been compared with swimmers, a Harbhajan Singh on loop and much more.

One comment referred to Golmaal 3's dialogue where the batter would be saying to the bowler - 'Jaldi daal subah Panvel nikalna hai'. 'China man or Aqua man' - another comment said while there was one which said that the bowler was bowling 'right arm from aquarium end'. One user touched a sensitive nerve saying that he has given idea to dismiss Travis Head when India meets Australia in a tournament final next.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

In the cricketing world, the conclusion of the World Cup has still lingered on while a few nations have already started preparing for a new series or even started playing, in the case of India and Australia. India are taking on Australia in a five-match T20 series while New Zealand will be up against Bangladesh in a two-match Test assignment. Next week, England begin their post-World Cup revamp against the West Indies in T20s as well as the ODIs. 

