International Women's Day 2023: Important rights every Indian woman should know

Women's Day 2023: International Women's Day is observed annually on March 8 to recognise the accomplishments and roles of women in the political, economic, social, and cultural spheres of society. Despite the world's improved technologies, women continue to face discrimination. Women still face inequality and discrimination across countries.

It is important to note that the Indian constitution upholds a set of laws and rights for women and respects every citizen of the nation equally. Here are some significant women's rights that everyone should know on the occasion of International Women's Day:

Benefits of maternal rights

Women are allowed to take a full 6-month leave following childbirth under the Maternity Benefit Act without having their pay affected during that time. It is a law that governs how women are employed in specific businesses at specific times before and after childbirth, as well as how maternity benefits and other benefits are provided.

Right to free legal aid

Legal aid refers to providing legal services to the underprivileged and women who are unable to hire an advocate for the conduct of a case or legal proceeding in any court, tribunal, or before a judicial authority. The Indian Constitution also grants free legal rights to women who have been sexually assaulted.

Right to privacy regarding one's name and identity

Victims of rape or sexual assault have the right to remain anonymous, as well as the right to have their statements recorded in front of a female police officer or constable. Additionally, police and other officials involved in the case are not allowed to release the victim's name, identity, or photograph to the media.

Right to avoid arrest at night

The 1973 Code of Criminal Procedure's Subsection (4) of Section 46 mandates that in order to arrest a woman after sundown or before sunrise, the police must first get special authorization from the court.

FAQs

Q1 Right to free legal aid comes under which article?

39A of the constitution

Q2 International women's day is celebrated on which day?

March 8

