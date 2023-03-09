InstagramDown!! Instagram’s global outage sparks hilarious memefest on Twitter. See tweets

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GRAPHIC Instagram Down memes

Trending News: Instagram suffered a global outage on Thursday morning, leaving thousands of users unable to access the app. Downdetector, which tracks outages, reported that over 27,000 users had encountered issues with Instagram. As a result, many users took to Twitter to confirm the extent of the issue, resulting in a flood of memes using the hashtag #Instagramdown. The memefest on Twitter made light of the photo-sharing platform’s inability to function properly. The outage also highlighted the reliance many people have on social media platforms and the anxiety users can experience when they are unable to check their accounts.

The outage impacted several countries, with India, the UK, and Australia being the worst affected, according to Downdetector. Many users reported being unable to access their feeds, upload pictures, and log in. Server connection issues accounted for almost 50 per cent of the outage reports, with login problems only making up 20 per cent. Over 2,000 UK users were affected, with more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia. Similarly, Twitter suffered an outage a week prior, prompting users to create humorous memes to ease their frustration.

Take a look at some of the funniest memes about the Instagram outage here:

