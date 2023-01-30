IndiGo serves Poha calling it 'fresh salad'; desi Twitterati ask the airline to 'wake up'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FLYWITHAV IndiGo serves Poha calling it 'fresh salad'

Airlines are the 'hot' topic these days for the obvious reasons. These days, airlines are a big issue for obvious reasons. From the pee-gate incident to infamous fights, from stones served in food to passengers mistreating cabin crew, a lot has happened recently, and flights have never generated more waves. Unusual incidents occurred, prompting people to question the quality of travel that airlines are known for. In a bizarre incident, Indigo Airlines is trending on Twitter for referring to the popular Indian breakfast meal poha as a fresh salad. They are receiving heavy trolling from internet users for their blunder.

On January 28, the airlines took to their official Twitter account and shared a post about fresh salads that are served onboard. However, the picture in the post showed a bowl of poha. It also showed someone squeezing a lemon on top. The caption read, "Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away."

The post immediately drew a lot of attention on the internet. Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "If you are talking to Indians, by no measure this is a salad- it's "poha". You used to sell "upma"/ "poha" ready to eat versions by mixing boiling water so far; perhaps this version is freshly prepared poha with lime juice. It's not salad @IndiGo6E. Please get your facts correct."

Another user commented, "Looks like @IndiGo6E made a delicious mistake, trading salads for poha! Bon appetit."

A third user wrote, "Never realised we in Bombay used to eat so much salad every morning."

Netizens took hilarious digs at the 'delicious mistake' by IndiGo. The post was viewed by over 324k people.

