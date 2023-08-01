Heartwarming video of Gordon Ramsay admiring 2-year-old eating Gourmet meal goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gordon Ramsay admiring 2 year old eating a Gourmet meal

Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef who is famous for his humour and culinary critiques, recently received a heartwarming surprise from his fans. The chef even took to Instagram to react to a video posted by Levi, a 2-year-old food enthusiast who is gaining popularity for his love of delicious meals.

In the video clip shared by Gordon Ramsay, Levi can be seen relishing a special dish like how adults savour it. The toddler was savouring slow-braised oxtail with refreshing jicama slaw and crispy lotus root chips. With aromatic spices and meticulous preparation, Levi’s chef father skilfully cooks the meal while engaged in a playful conversation with his son.

The highlight of the video is when the 2-year-old responds after tasting the food and Ramsay laughs and says, “MasterChef Junior Junior Junior coming your way soon.

Fans soon flooded the comment section with heartwarming responses. One user said I’m a firm believer in feeding your kids good food. Especially if you’re cooking it for yourself anyway, why should they get anything different? Another fan playfully suggested, Give that baby a cooking job NOW!! A comment also showed, “This baby is a mini chef who can work in your restaurant. Levi knows more taste and food diversity than most adults and seeing the baby’s reactions, we can totally relate”.

