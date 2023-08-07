Heartwarming incident of two besties reuniting after 15 years via LinkedIn, picture goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Woman Reunites With Childhood Bestie After 15 Years on LinkedIn.

The internet is filled with adorable and beautiful stories, and it allows you to connect with people with whom you have lost touch. One such heartwarming incident came to light when a social media user Vedika Sangle shared how she reunited with her old friend after 15 years on LinkedIn. Vedika took to social media when she asked one of her LinkedIn connections as she was the same girl in an old picture. The excitement when discovered that he indeed is her old friend from school, the two could not contain their happiness.

In the snip, Vedika shared ad old photograph with Barnali in which the duo can be seen in their school uniforms. “By any chance, is the girl on the right side, you? Asked Vedika. To which Barnali responded “Aaa yess. Wait are you really Vedika?? From back then?” After this, both friends took no time to reunite and were extremely happy to have found each other.

Sharing the post, she wrote “LinkedIn reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years. The post went viral on social media and has received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

With that, it has many people expressing their happiness for the duo. “Has it ever happened to you that you found an old friend after years and talked with them for hours, stayed in touch, saved their number, but a few days later your friendship stays limited to reading their Insta and WhatsApp stories just like many other old friends?” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I wish I would meet the friends we grew up playing with in Machakos Town. We moved to different places and that’s how we never saw each other again”.

Read More Trending News