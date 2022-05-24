Harry Styles waves Ukraine's flag at his New York concert in support of war torn country

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER British pop star Harry Styles waved Ukraine's flag at a NY concert

During the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, many celebrities have come out in support of the wartorn Ukraine while Vladimir Putin's actions have been criticised en masse by democratic countries. Singer and actor Harry Styles made a call for Ukraine during his recent New York concert when he waved the country's flag during his performance on the stage.

For the stage, Styles was dressed in a funky white T-shirt with red hearts all over it and faux leather pants in black colour. He completed his look with a pair of sneakers. He performed all 13 tracks from his album Harry's House at the recent One Night Only concert in New York, apart from some fan favourite tracks.

Towards the end of his set, when he performed his popular song Sign of the Times from his debut LP, Styles grabbed a Ukrainian flag from a fan and carried it around on-stage with him. At one point during the performance, he also held the flag up with one hand as he gripped his microphone with the other. Styles later also took a pride flag from another concert attendee, which has become a regular feature during his concerts.

A video of the moment was shared by a Twitter user. It was captioned, "The world-famous British pop-star @Harry_Styles supported Ukraine during his recent concert in New York. He saw some of his fans holding the flag of Ukraine, took it and kept on singing with the national symbol on stage, the reaction of the audience was very bright (sic)."

Check out how the netizens are reacting to Styles lending his support to Ukraine during his concert.

Styles has also been focussing on his acting career apart from making music. He was seen in a cameo role in Marvel Studios' Eternals, where he made his entry into the MCU as Eros, the brother of Thanos. He is also going to feature in Don't Worry darling opposite Florence Pugh. The movie is directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.