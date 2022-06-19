Happy Father's Day 2022: Google celebrates father-child bond with adorable animated doodle

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google doodle on Father's Day

Happy Father's Day 2022: Every year the third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father's Day. The day is a celebration honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. Google marked the special day with an animated doodle celebrating the tender bond between fathers and their kids.

To acknowledge and appreciate fathers' roles in a child's life and in the family, Google Doodle showed two hands, one of a child and the other of a father, baking, painting and holding together. The GIF transitions of the doodle have a caring father, who looks after his kid. "Whether they’re near or far, make Dad a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle. Happy Father’s Day!" says Google. 'Papa' trends as the world celebrates Father's Day, shares love-filled posts for their superheroes

It is believed that the celebration of Father’s Day began in the United States (US). However, it gained prominence in India only quite recently. Many believe that Father’s Day was first proposed by Sonora Smart Dodd in the USA. She and her five siblings were raised by their father - civil war veteran William Jackson Smart. Considering her father's love and dedication to the family, she requested a day dedicated to fathers just like Mother's Day. The day was finally celebrated on the third Sunday of June. ALSO READ: Father's Day 2022: Why it is celebrated? Know history and significance of the day

The first Father’s Day was celebrated on 19 June 1910. Later in 1972, President of the US Richard Nixon declared Father's Day as a national holiday.