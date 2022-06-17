Father's Day 2022: Why it is celebrated? Know history and significance of the day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Father's Day

Father’s Day 2022: Every year the third Sunday of June in most parts of the world is celebrated as Father's Day. This year Father’s Day will be observed on 19 June 2022. The special day is observed annually to recognise the contribution of fathers and thank them for their contribution to a child's life. The day is all about honouring the joys of fatherhood and the bond shared.

History of Father's Day

It is believed that the celebration of Father’s Day began in the United States (US). However, it gained prominence in India only quite recently. Many believe that Father’s Day was first proposed by Sonora Smart Dodd in the USA. She and her five siblings were raised by their father - civil war veteran William Jackson Smart. Considering her father's love and dedication to the family, she requested a day dedicated to fathers just like Mother's Day. The day was finally celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

The first Father’s Day was celebrated on 19 June 1910. Later in 1972, President of the US Richard Nixon declared Father's Day as a national holiday.

Significance of Father's Day

Father's Day is a celebration honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. To celebrate the day children buy gifts for their fathers and wish him to make them feel special.

Father's Day date is different in many parts of the world

While most countries in the world celebrate Father's Day on the 3rd Sunday of June, not all countries observe it on the same date. Countries including Portugal, Spain, Croatia and Italy observe Father’s Day on 19 March, whereas, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea observe it in the month of September.