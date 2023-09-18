Ganesh Chaturthi: Bengaluru temple decorated with currency notes and coins | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru’s Sri Satya Ganapathi Temple

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: As the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is approaching, a temple in Karnataka's Bengaluru has been decorated with currency notes and coins. The Sri Sathya Ganapathy Temple located in Bengaluru's JP Nagar is known for its distinctive decorations and arrangements during the Ganesh Puja celebrations every year.

According to reports, the temple has been adorned with currency notes and coins worth to Rs 65 lakh. The decoration has been done using coins and currency notes ranging from of Rs 10 to Rs 500.

Last year, the temple authorities had used eco-friendly items such as flowers, corn and raw bananas to decorate the idol of Ganesha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Meanwhile, in view of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has 'completely prohibited' the slaughter and sale of meat in the state's capital. In an order, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner said, "On 18th September 2023, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat under BBMP is completely prohibited."

Ganesh Chaturthi is a popular Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck. Every year millions of people in India and around the world observe this auspicious festival with devotion and enthusiasm. It's a 10-day celebration that culminates with Lord Ganesha's Visarjan or immersion in water. This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from September 19 to September 29, 2023.

It is believed that the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has been originated in Maharashtra in the 12th century by the Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj to promote Hindu culture and to unite his people. Initially, the joyous festival was celebrated only in Maharashtra but now it is being celebrated all across the country and the world.

Also Read: Ganesha Chaturthi: BBMP 'completely prohibits' slaughtering of animals, sale of meat in Bengaluru

Also Read: Karnataka: Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation permits Ganesha idol installation at Idgah Maidan

Read More Trending News