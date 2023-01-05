Deepika Padukone's Project K look evokes comparisons with Dune, netizens tag director Nag Ashwin

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Deepika Padukone's Project K look seems similar to Hollywood film Dune

Deepika Padukone's first look from the highly anticipated pan-India film Project K was revealed on January 5. The makers have earlier shared that Project K is a sci-fi film and Nag Ashwin of Mahanti fame is directing it. While fans have been awaiting any and all updates from Prabhas and Deepika's Project K, some compared the actress' first look to the Hollywood film Dune, which was released in 2021. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sequel of Dune is set to release this year.

Netizens trend Dune on Twitter after Project K update

The look and feel of Project K seemed very similar to Dune to many fans. Some said that the look and feel of Deepika's first character poster from the film were like Zendaya in Dune. Some pointed out the costume that Deepika's character wore was also similar to the ones seen in the Hollywood film. After Deepika's first look from Project K was out, Dune started to trend on Twitter, with fans tagging director Nag Ashwin and posing questions to the filmmaker.

Movie fans compare Project K and Dune

Comments comparing Project K with Dune have gone viral on social media.

Project K movie details

Project K stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in lead roles. Project K is directed by Mahanati filmmaker Nag Ashwin and is billed as a sci-fi thriller that will use a variety of technology in its production. the film's budget is said to be huge and makers will eye a huge worldwide release. Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling Project K, which is billed to be heavy on VFX. The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer. The release date is not yet confirmed.

