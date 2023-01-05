RRR: SS Rajamouli wins Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle; crowd cheering video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SSRAJAMOULIFANS SS Rajamouli wins Best Director at NYFCC for RRR

RRR: It's almost been ten months since SS Rajamouli’s historical drama released, and yet the response surrounding it continues to be overwhelming. After breaking several records at the box office and bagging many prominent awards, SS Rajamouli has again managed to stand among the loud cheering as he was honoured with the Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a new video going viral, the filmmaker can be seen receiving the award, while the audience cheers loudly for him.

After accepting the award, Rajamouli expressed gratitude and thanked the jury and the audience for supporting his film. "You have made a lot of people take notice of a small film in the South of India. It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel,” he said. The filmmaker also thanked his family for being his constant support.

After this, RRR has also been eyeing Oscars 2023. The film’s song Naatu Naatu featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been shortlisted in the best song category. Even though RRR was not a part of India’s official entry for the Oscars but was separately submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories.

"Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey," the makers said in a statement shared on the official Twitter page of RRR.

Apart from this, RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, has got another Golden Globe nomination -- for best non-English language film. Besides, it has four more Critics Choice Award nominations -- best picture, best foreign language film, best director and best visual effects.

About RRR

A pre-Independence fictional story, RRR stars Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. One of the most successful Indian films of 2022. It has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu in Telugu) were praised by the watchers.

