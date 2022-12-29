'RRR is a sick movie', says Game of Thrones fame Nathalie Emmanuel amid Oscars 2023 campaign

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 'RRR is a sick movie', says Nathalie Emmanuel

Even before its release on 24th March, SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR was termed one of the most successful films of the year. Since its release, the film has been breaking many records in India as well as internationally, making the country proud. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer became the highest-grossing Indian film at the Japanese box office by raising 410 million yen. On the other hand, the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' has also been shortlisted for the Oscars 2023. While the film has received a mixed response from critics abroad, Game of Thrones fame Nathalie Emmanuel recently took to Twitter and said the movie is 'sick.'

In a series of tweets, Nathalie Emmanuel reviewed SS Rajamouli's RRR and said, "(It) is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise." She shared many clips and stills from the film and expressed her opinion about the same. About the scene where Ram Charan is seen hitting a punching bag, the actress tweeted, "This is also me when I get on the bag…" She also claimed, "love a superhero bromance."

Giving a shout-out to the stunt coordinator King Solomon and everyone involved in the action scenes, she tweeted, "And can we shout out the stunt coordinator King Solomon and everyone involved in this whole sequence." While Nathalie's tweets left the netizens confused if she actually like the film or not, the actress clarified, "Sick as in GREAT btw."

Meanwhile, RRR's Naatu Naatu has earned a spot in the shortlisted songs for the Oscars 2023 nominations. The song will compete with 14 tracks. These include "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", and "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing".

"Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey," the makers said in a statement shared on the official Twitter page of "RRR".

"Jai Ho" from the 2008 British film "Slumdog Millionaire", directed by Danny Boyle, was the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the best original score and original song categories. It was composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "RRR", starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has got another Golden Globe nomination -- for best non-English language film. Besides, it has four more Critics Choice Award nominations -- best picture, best foreign language film, best director and best visual effects.

On the other hand, India has four entries, including one for "Chhello Show" for best international film in the Oscars shortlist. Besides the Gujarati film and the popular Telugu song, "All That Breathes" has made it to the documentary feature shortlist and "The Elephant Whisperers" in the documentary short category. This is perhaps the first time India has made it to four Oscar shortlists, the stage before nominations.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's unseen pics of pregnancy, wedding to Ranbir Kapoor & Hollywood debut takes social media by storm

Also Read: 'Tunisha was wearing hijab, accepting Sheezan Khan's religion', says actress' mother Vinita Sharma | EXCLUSIVE

Also Read: Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: The Way of Water mints 1 billion USD globally, know earnings in India

Latest Entertainment News