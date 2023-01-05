Project K: Deepika Padukone is 'hope in the dark' in FIRST look from Prabhas starrer sci-fi film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K has been revealed

Project K makers, on the occasion of Deepika Padukone's birthday, revealed her first look from the upcoming sci-fi film. Project K is one of the most-awaited projects to come out of Indian cinema and Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin is directing it. Now, Deepika's first look from the movie has raised expectations even further. Earlier in the day, Deepika's character poster from the spy film Pathaan was also revealed. And now, a fresh update from Project K has also left the fans excited.

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look is out

Deepika Padukone appears in a silhouette in her first look from Project K. She stands on a rock with the sun behind her. She appears to be a towering figure in the photo. Her clothes are that of a warrior and she looks all geared up for battle. The first look from Project K has confirmed that this is going to be one of the most anticipated films of the actress' career so far. Many Twitter users were impressed by Deepika's first look from Project K and compared it with the scale of a Hollywood film.

Prabhas also shared Deepika's first look from Project K to his Instagram stories and wished his co-star, writing, "Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and year full of success. #ProjectK (sic)."

Project K looks of Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas

Earlier, Project K makers had also revealed a poster teasing Amitabh Bachchan's look from the movie. It was released with the caption, "Legends are immortal". It hinted that the movie will be futuristic and unlike anything made in India before.

About Project K movie

Recently, the makers of Project K makers had shared a small clip in which the crew was seen preparing for the filming. They seemed involved in building a wheel. The finished product was revealed at the end of the video. Nag Ashwin had sought Mahindra Group's support in developing futuristic automobiles for the film, and Anand Mahindra is lending full support, a unit source stated.

