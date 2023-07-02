Daughter shares mother’s heartwarming response of her PhD thesis; chat goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mother's Touching Reaction To Daughter's Ph.D. Thesis Goes Viral.

Parents are the biggest cheerleaders of their kids no matter how old they get. Even if they don’t understand what their grown-up kids do, they feel proud of their achievements.

A woman shared something similar as she posted a conversation that she had with her mother. Madhura Rao, who is pursuing a Ph.D. in food law and policy at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, shared with her mother that she completed her Ph.D. thesis and also sent her a document.

Her mother’s response was so sweet as she wrote, “It doesn’t make sense to me, but it looks better than all the stars in the Milky Way.” In another message, she said, “So very proud of you.” Rao posted the tweet with the caption, “My mom is literally the best hype woman to ever exist.”

However, in contrast to her mother’s heartfelt response, Rao also shared how she sent the same message to her father, and she only received a thumbs-up emoji from him in return.

“Literally the best reply to end-of-Ph.D. type of content ever! Also, congratulations!” commented a user. “Wow, she is so cute. God bless you and your family with more happiness,” said another. “Congratulations! Such a great achievement and such a beautiful response” posted another user. “My mum doesn’t get it too, but still she tries so hard it that makes me feel so good. I literally share every single thing about my work, and she always listens enthusiastically,” expressed another netizen

