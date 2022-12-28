Wednesday, December 28, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Cold Wave: Dip in temperature and zero visibility in Delhi NCR spark meme fest

Cold Wave: Dip in temperature and zero visibility in Delhi NCR spark meme fest

Cold Wave: The biting cold, leads people to test their creativity as hilarious jokes, memes and reactions over the same takes over Twitter.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2022 8:21 IST
Cold Wave
Image Source : TWITTER/@SARCASTICCBUNNY Cold Wave memes

Delhiites woke up to a cold foggy morning on Wednesday as severe cold wave conditions persisted in Delhi and the national capital regions with the minimum temperature expected to remain at 7 degrees Celsius. With this, the visibility is just 50 metres, affecting road traffic and train movement. People continue to witness the icy winds and foggy skies. At 5.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi's minimum temperature was less than that of Dharamsala (6.2 degrees Celsius), Dehradun (7 degrees Celsius), and Nainital (7.2 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday. Well, the biting cold, leads people to test their creativity as hilarious jokes, memes and reactions over the same takes over Twitter.

#ColdWave has been trending since morning with most users joking about how cold it is in North India and some poking fun at the tepid weather in Maharashtra.

We have compiled some hilarious memes for you to enjoy:

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News