Gangubai 'Cathiawadi': Cat dresses up as Alia Bhatt from Bhansali's film and fans can't have enough of it

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has been one of the most trending films on Netflix India ever since it premiered on the OTT platform. Many fans of Alia have been recreating her look from the movie by dressing up as her various avatars from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Now, not just people, but a cat has 'dressed up' as they actress and the internet is hailing it as one of the cutest moments on the internet right now.

In the image, a cat is seen with a white cloth wrapped around her head. She was bangles and a red bindi on her forehead. To many, it looked like Alia from Gangubai Kathiawadi and soon netizens started to circulate the picture hoping the actress comes across it somehow. Alia is also a cat lover and pet owner and it is not unlikely

The social media user who shared this pic wrote on Twitter, "I found this image on Subtle Curry Traits group. If my tweet goes there now, it'll be a full circle (sic)."

Directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi, produced by Bhansali Productions and Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava.