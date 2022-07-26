'Boycott Flipkart' trends after T-shirt referring to Sushant Singh Rajput's 'depression' listed on site

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A T-shirt listed on e-commerce site Flipkart

Boycott Flipkart started trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening after a T-shirt referring to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'depression' was found listed on the site by the late actor's fans. The T-shirt had an artwork of SSR printed on it with the words, "Depression like drowning' accompanying it. As more and more people came across this T-shirt on social media, the hashtag 'Boycott Flipkart' gathered steam.

Many are calling out the label for the T-shirt while others cticised Flipkart for marketing it on their site. Fans of SSR want the T-shirt taken down as soon as possible. Reacting to the viral image of the T-shirt as advertised on the site, one of the social media users wrote, "How even someone think of something like this (sic)."

Another one reacted to the T-shirt and commented, "#flipcart you can't do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person. Think about there family members..karma will catch you soon (sic)."

Sushant, 34, known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, sending shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere. He died in mysterious circumstances which created a nationwide uproar. Initially, the Mumbai Police was probing the case which was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The NCB also filed a case of NDPS in the matter.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently filed a draft charge sheet in a case related to the death of Sushant and accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of allegedly procuring drugs for him. The draft charge sheet has been filed against 34 accused, including Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty. It has been alleged in the charge sheet that Rhea had been purchasing and financing marijuana for Sushant. She was delivering it to the late actor and made payments at his instance.

(With inputs from news agencies)

