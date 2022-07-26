Viral Video: Elephants let the truck pass in jungle only after taking 'sugarcane tax'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARVEENKASWAN Elephants taking sugarcane tax

A viral video of two elephants has surfaced on the internet which is grabbing all the attention of the netizens. It is one of those animal videos which instantly lifts your mood. In the heartwarming video, elephants can be seen collecting a 'sugarcane tax' from a truck loaded with sugarcanes. The viral video of 29 seconds is shared by an Indian Forest Service officer named Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. In the video, one adult elephant and a baby elephant can be seen stopping a truck full of sugarcane amid the jungle. Both the elephants do not move an inch until they were offered sugarcane. Well, the caption of the video says it all, as Kaswan wrote, “What will you call this tax.”

Take a look:

The video shows a truck laden with sugarcane, and these elephants do not let the vehicle move until a guy threw a few sugarcane from the truck's top over the road to distract them. As soon as the elephants got the sugarcane treat they instantly cleared the roadways. In the video, one can see how other vehicles are also stopped just to watch these cute animals being fed.

Netizens reactions

The video was well received by internet users and is going viral. It has received 2 million views so far. People left their amazing reactions to the video. One user wrote, “Natural Tax...Born by Nature...Jo jiska hai usee jarur Milega”, another user wrote, “This is called love and affection tax”, these elephants are taking toll tax said the third user as he wrote, “Toll collection”.

Although some viewers had the opposite views as well, as they believed that these animals belonged to the jungle and they should not be fed because this may result in road accidents. Even Mr Kaswan attached a tweet with the video that read, “Msg I want to convey. Lovely as it may look but never feed wild animals. Sympathy-based conservation is enemy of wildlife.They get used to easy & spicy food. As a result roam around roads & outside their habitat. Good number of accidents happen this way. Let them stay wild.”, another user wrote, “Not a good tax !! Feeding them can be a reason for human-animal conflicts....”

Also Read: Old video of elephant running to save drowning man wins hearts again | WATCH

Also Read: Viral video of baby elephant being escorted in 'Z+++ Security' will make your day | WATCH

Read More Trending News