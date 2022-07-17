Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEEJALBHATT Old video of elephant running to save drowning man wins hearts again | WATCH

Elephants are considered to be the most intelligent species within the entire animal kingdom and one will surely believe this thing after watching an old video of an elephant who saved the life of a drowning man. In the video, a man is seen drowning as he helplessly flows along with a river gesturing for help. In the background, a herd of elephants is trying to cross the same river. Suddenly, a baby elephant rushes to save the man, wading into the water and offering him his trunk for support.

The video, which was originally shared back in 2016 on the 'elephantnews' YouTube channel, has once again surfaced on the internet, leaving people in the awe of elephant's sweet gesture. Reacting to the viral video, a Twitter user wrote, "Animals are just amazing."

"The Elephant thought that the man is drowning and needs to be saved. Such wonderful natural instinct coming to the fore," another one wrote. "So beautiful," a social media user commented. "Extremely intelligent and loving," a Twitterati wrote.

Have a look:

Reportedly, the incident actually took place in 2016 at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand.