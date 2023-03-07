Watch: Bill Gates drives e-rickshaw in India, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THISISBILLGATES/TWITTER Bill Gates drives e-rickshaw in India, Nagaland Minister reacts

Trending News: A video of Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, riding in an electric auto rickshaw during his visit to India has gone viral on the internet. Gates shared the video on his Instagram where he’s looking at himself in the electric vehicle's mirror before driving through various roads in a suit and tie. The text on the video reads: "What has three wheels, zero emissions and makes no noise? It's called Mahindra Treo". The billionaire also shares certain features of the three-wheeler, adding that we need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to get on the road to a zero-carbon emissions world.

In the post's caption, Gates expressed amazement at the country's passion for innovation and praised companies like Mahindra for contributing to the decarbonization of the transportation industry. The reel has since garnered over 1.9 million views and 134k likes.

Watch the viral video of Bill Gates’ electric rickshaw ride in India here:

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, invited Gates for a "three-wheeler EV drag race" between the two businessmen and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Mahindra and Mahindra chairman wrote, “Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi". So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip's agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me..."

Many Twitter users appreciated the banter between the two business tycoons and praised their positive action for society. A user commented, "Great to have such positive action for society by legends," added a user. Another user wrote, "Really proud of u and ur team sir who makes India 3rd position in auto industry."

Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along also appreciated Mahindra's contribution to decarbonizing the transportation industry. The Nagaland minister commented, "Hauran pukaare pam pam pam...Greatly appreciate @anandmahindra Ji for your contribution to decarbonizing the transportation industry. Your passion for innovation, exemplified by the electric rickshaw, is truly inspiring! Driving Innovation, Decarbonizing the Future!"

Gates' experience driving the electric rickshaw highlights the growing need to address carbon emissions in transportation. As one of the world's richest men and a leading philanthropist, Gates' advocacy for sustainable solutions has helped raise awareness of the need for urgent action on climate change. By showcasing the capabilities of electric vehicles like the Mahindra Treo, Gates has helped promote clean energy technologies and inspire others to take action to reduce their carbon footprint.

