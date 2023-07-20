Bengaluru man’s outburst about paying 50% of income as tax on internet goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bengaluru man’s post about paying “50% of income as tax” has the Internet’s attention.

A Bengaluru man is fed up with paying over 50 percent of his income as tax. He shared his frustration on Twitter which has sparked a debate around the taxes imposed by the government.

A man names Sanchit Goyal, who works as a category manager for the e-commerce company Flipkart, shared a post on social media, highlighting the pressure of paying taxes on his earnings or expenditure. He, in a tweet, claimed that he had to give 30 percent of his income to the government as tax. Not only this but he was also charged about 28 per cent as tax for a caffeinated beverage from the amount he remained with.

The visibly annoyed employee claimed that he is working hard for 12 hours every day only to find out that he pays more than 20 percent of his income as tax. “Today, I earned Rs 5000. I had to give 30 percent to the Government as tax. I thought of buying some caffeinated beverages from the remaining money & had to give 28 percent as tax. I realized I am working 12 hours a day just to pay 50 percent + of my income to the Government”, he said.

The struggle of Sanchit apparently struck a chord with the netizens. A flurry of reactions to his tweet primarily highlighted that they could relate to what Sanchit was feeling. Calling it extremely painful and disappointing. Twitter users also started expressing their resentment toward paying taxes on commodities.

A user said, “And your blood boils when you know that a great portion of tax revenue is going towards salaries, pensions of Government employees, and unnecessary freebies rather than building infrastructure.”

Another expressed, “Agreed for salaried person, there is no motivation to work harder or climb up the ladder once you realize the amount of tax you end up paying”.

One of the users highlighted, “This is the pain of the middle-class today. If you buy a car there’s not only 28 percent GST but also 22 percent cess. Plus 10 percent road tax. Approximately 150 percent fuel tax and 2.5 rupees per km toll tax”.

