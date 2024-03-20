Bengal artist couple transforms 9-year-old boy into 'living Ram Lalla': Here's how he looks | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The artist couple along with the boy who they transformed into the 'living Ram Lalla'.

In a display of devotion to Lord Shri Ram, Ashish Kundu from West Bengal's Asansol, has garnered widespread praise for his remarkable makeup artistry. With the help of his wife, makeup artist Kundu undertook the task of transforming a 9-year-old boy into a striking resemblance of the idol of Ram Lalla placed in the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

How the artist accomplished this task?

Through a combination of homemade and market-bought makeup items, Kundu accomplished this extraordinary feat within a mere month, astonishing the community with his skill and dedication. The boy, Abir De, hailing from the Mohisela area of Asansol, was adorned with such intricate and awe-inspiring makeup that he resembled the deity himself.

Kundu revealed that ever since the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple was held on January 22, he harboured a deep-seated desire to craft an idol resembling Ram Lalla. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, his aspiration remained unfulfilled. However, determined to contribute something remarkable in honour of Ram Lalla, Kundu remained steadfast in his pursuit of a unique endeavour. His unwavering conviction led him to contemplate various ideas centred around Ram Lalla.

Artist Kundu approached boy's family

Coincidentally, Kundu crossed paths with 9-year-old Abir one day, which sparked a new inspiration within him. Subsequently, Kundu approached Abir's family and passionately expressed his desire to bestow upon the boy the appearance of Ram Lalla through makeup. Abir's family graciously accepted Kundu's proposition, paving the way for Kundu and his wife, Ruby, to commence their preparations.

The artist couple, who manages a beauty parlour during the day, dedicated their nights to preparing Abir for his transformation into Ramlalla. With meticulous planning and hard work, Kundu and Ruby accomplished their goal within approximately a month. They carefully crafted makeup items and jewellery, opting for lightweight foam to ensure Abir's comfort during the portrayal.

People stunned by Kundu's amazing work

As Kundu unveiled Abir to the public following the completion of the makeup, spectators were mesmerized by the remarkable transformation. The photos and videos capturing Abir adorned as the idol of Ram Lalla have gone viral on social media, garnering widespread attention. People marvelled at the portrayal, stating that this incarnation of Abir resembled the "living embodiment of Shri Ram Lalla of Ayodhya".

