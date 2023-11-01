Kolkata crowd cheers for Babar Azam during PAK vs BAN game. His reaction is unmissable | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is certainly a popular figure back home but at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, he experienced a massive fan following during the World Cup 2023 matches against Bangladesh. For the unversed, Pakistan finally arrested their four-match losing streak to beat their opponents by seven wickets chasing down 205 runs without much fuss.

They also stayed alive in the tournament with this win and are currently at the fifth position in the points table. Apart from the crucial win, the crowd cheering for Pakistan skipper was one of the interesting moments during the match. The incident happened in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings when Abdullah Shafique was batting on 49.

This is when the camera turned to Babar Azam sitting in dressing room only for the crowd to cheer loudly along with chanting his name continuously. Reacting to the cheer from the crowd in Kolkata, Babar was all smiles in the change room even as the camera panned on him for a long time.

Not only this, but Babar Azam was also cheered on multiple occasions when he was batting. However, it wasn't the day for Pakistan captain as he scored only nine runs off 16 runs before getting out to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan finally put up a strong show with the ball after losing the toss. Shaheen Afridi led the way for them picking up three wickets while Mohammad Wasim Jr also striking as many times. In the chase, Fakhar Zaman, coming back after sitting on the bench for five matches, smashed 81 runs off 74 deliveries to put the team on course for a crucial victory in the must-win encounter. Pakistan will next face New Zealand even as they will have eyes on the clash between the Kiwis and South Africa on Wednesday (November 1) in Pune.

