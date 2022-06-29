Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MILPERTHUSKY Awwdorable video of husky snuggling and cuddling with a toddler goes viral | WATCH

Are you having a bad day and in need of some respite? Look no further! Take a look at an adorable video that has now gone viral on social media - a dog hugging a toddler in bed! A video uploaded by an Instagram account that goes by the name @Milperthusky shows a giant husky hugging a little boy as he sleeps in bed. Milperthusky is an Instagram account run by the Wallman Family of Manchester. The family keeps sharing photos and videos of their Husky's day-to-day activities. But the bond between the family's toddler and the dog takes the cake.

The video was shared with a caption reading, "They are literally the cutest. #huskylife."

Check it out:

The video that has over 385k views on Instagram, continues to melt hearts.

They earlier shared an adorable video montage showcasing the ever-growing bond between the two! It begins with their son Parker's first meeting with their dog. Check it out:

What do you have to say about the same?