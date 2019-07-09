Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zomato's 'Ghar Ka Khana' Tweet invites hilarious responses

Recently, one of the leading food ordering app Zomato took to it's Twitter handle and Tweeted, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye." This funny tweet led to a lot many funny responses and it's ending no time soon. Netizens are going gaga, seeing this post and are copying it to create funny memes. Many other brands are copying this tweet and changing it as per their demand.

Zomato actually witnessed that Ghar Ka Khana tweet went viral and people are copying it like anything. Within a few hours, it starting trending and everyone is talking about the same.

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019

Zomato retweeted in a funny tweet saying, "Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye." and attached the responses they received.

"Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke jaana chahiye " reads the official account of YouTube India.

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. pic.twitter.com/rnsuoqBYAR — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 8, 2019

Besides this, the latest Tweet by Zomato led to the speculations that the app is coming out with a new service. In the near future, people may order home-cooked food from Zomato and relish the taste of healthy and Ghar Ka Khana.

For Latest Trending News| Bollywood News| Celebs Pictures

Click here for Latest Gossips and Masala News