World Wildlife Day 2021: PM Modi, Twitterverse urge people to save wild animals

The world on March 3 is celebrating World Wildlife Day 2021 in order to raise awareness about the issue surrounding wildlife. This year the theme decided by the United Nations is-- Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet. It is the way to make people realize the importance of forests and ecosystems and how sustainable way of lifestyle is beneficial for the livlihood. All social media platforms were abuzz with the messages to save wildlife on this day and shared informative posts using the hashtag #WorldWildlifeDay. On Wednesday morning, Twitterati took to social media and highlighted the importance of saving life on earth. Not only this, but even PM Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the protection of forests and safe habitats for animals and also extended gratitude to those working towards wildlife protection.

"On #WorldWildlifeDay, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection. Be it lions, tigers and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals. We should do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Narendra Modi government is working on the reintroduction of Cheetah, which went extinct in 1952. "India has thriving wildlife and biodiversity. 70 per cent of Global Tiger population. 70 per cent of Asiatic Lions. 60 per cent of Leopard population. The Narendra Modi govt is working on reintroduction of Cheetah, which went extinct in 1952....this Big Cat will be a reality soon. #WorldWildlifeDay," he said.

To mark the occasion of World Wildlife Day, India's sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art, shared the pictures of the same and wrote, "On #WorldWildlifeDay My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message We love our wildlife."

