VIDEO: Colombia witnesses 'shape-changing UFO' in broad daylight

Colombia is one country which is very popular for UFO sightings. As per reports, the country witnessed another mysterious sighting in broad daylight recently. In Colombia's capital Bogota, it is believed that an unusual UFO was spotted. A YouTuber shared a video last week in which he claimed that a shape-shifting UFO has been spotted in the Colombian sky. Later the same video was shared by a prominent conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring.

Waring after analyzing the video whose authenticity cannot be verified concluded that the mysterious object was of alien origin and it was of uneven shape. He also claimed that the object changed its shape while floating in the sky. Waring wrote, "The object itself almost looks as if it were alive, and maybe it is."

Earlier, there have been many instances of UFO sightings in Colombia. In April first week, a YouTuber uploaded a video that showed UFOs floating in the sky. This sighting too was spotted in the capital Bogota and again in broad daylight.

While many netizens accepted that the sightings are of UFOs, many others contended that it was photoshop. Many also called it a morphed video. In February YouTube channel UFOmania shared a TikTok video showing what looked like a mysterious cube-shaped UFO gliding down through clouds near a commercial aircraft that was flying over the Colombian city, Medellin.

