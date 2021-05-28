Friday, May 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. TWICE's Dahyun celebrates her 23rd birthday: Fans flood social media with warm wishes

TWICE's Dahyun celebrates her 23rd birthday: Fans flood social media with warm wishes

TWICE's Dahyun has turned a year older today. She is celebrating her 23rd birthday today.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 28, 2021 22:54 IST
Dahyun
Image Source : TWITTER/@WHATERVERTHE

TWICE's Dahyun celebrates her 23rd birthday

TWICE's Dahyun has turned a year older today. She is celebrating her 23rd birthday today. 'TWICE' is one of the biggest girl groups in the world today, with their popularity spanning all across the globe. It was formed by JYP Entertainment through a reality show called "Sixteen." It is now composed of 9 members. On Friday, TWICE member Dahyun is celebrating her birthday and the whole world is here to make the occasion special. 

Fans have taken over social media to shower their love and support for the Dahyun. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X