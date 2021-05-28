TWICE's Dahyun celebrates her 23rd birthday: Fans flood social media with warm wishes

Image Source : TWITTER/@WHATERVERTHE TWICE's Dahyun celebrates her 23rd birthday

TWICE's Dahyun has turned a year older today. She is celebrating her 23rd birthday today. 'TWICE' is one of the biggest girl groups in the world today, with their popularity spanning all across the globe. It was formed by JYP Entertainment through a reality show called "Sixteen." It is now composed of 9 members. On Friday, TWICE member Dahyun is celebrating her birthday and the whole world is here to make the occasion special.

Fans have taken over social media to shower their love and support for the Dahyun.