Google Doodle celebrates illustrator Sir John Tenniel's 200th birth anniversary

Google on Friday celebrated British illustrator and artist Sir John Tenniel's 200th birth anniversary with a doodle. Tenniel was an acclaimed Victorian painter, and is celebrated for his illustrations for Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass.

Tenniel was born in Bayswater, West London. He was appreciated as a humourist and soon after, also cultured his talent for scholarly caricature. According to his biographer Rodney Engen, Tenniel's "life and career was that of the supreme gentlemanly outside, living on the edge of respectability."

After an introduction in 1864, Tenniel agreed to illustrate Lewis Carroll’s new book, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, released the following year.

The Google Doodle page says: "Thus began a highly successful, if strained, creative partnership that continued with Through the Looking Glass in 1872. The result: a series of classic characters, such as Alice and the Cheshire Cat, as depicted in the Doodle artwork’s rendition of their iconic meeting—characters who, along with many others, remain beloved by readers of all ages to this day.

"After his work with Caroll, Tenniel never accepted another illustration job again; instead, he returned to his political cartoon work at Punch. For his considerable contributions to both the magazine and Alice in Wonderland, Tenniel received a knighthood in 1893."

Sir John Tenniel died on February 25, 1914. He was 93.

Tenniel’s legacy continues to thrive, as readers cherish these timeless works of art to this day.