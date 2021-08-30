Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TANIA_AND_SONY Perfect Janmashatami treat! Viral video of little girl dancing to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' impresses netizens

People all over are rejoicing in the festivities of Krishna Janmashtami today. Celebrated with great pomp and show, the day marks the birthday of Lord Krishna who was born to eliminate the sins from the world. One thing which is observed year after year on this day is the skits which show little kids dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha. Even though the celebration went low-key due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people did not forget the same and kept the spirit alive. One such video is going viral on social media. It features a little girl dancing to the popular song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ from Aamir Khan-Gracy Singh starrer film 'Lagaan.'

The video was shared on the Instagram page named 'tania_and_sony' and showed the adorable girl all decked up in a yellow lehenga choli similar to the one Gracy wore. As the video of the song played on the LCD television in the background, the little one dances with perfect moves and expressions that will surely make your day!

Alongside the video, the caption read, "O krishna , i am yours and you are mine . Happy janmashtami Follow us @tania_and_sony if you are new to this page Song- radha kese na jaleThankyou instagram family for your love and support."

In no time, the video caught the attention and captivated the Netizens. It was uploaded yesterday and got thousands of views and over three thousand likes.

Speaking about the song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale, it was featured on the lead cast of the 2002 Oscar-nominated film and was composed by AR Rahman. It remains a popular choice for the Krishna bhakts.

