News anchor in Kerala realises she has won state award during live broadcast. Video goes viral

The incident occurred during a live broadcast on Wednesday morning.

A news presenter in Kerala was left speechless for a moment on air while reading out a list of state award winners in the field of journalism -- because she realised she had also won an award. Sreeja Shyam, chief sub-editor at Mathrubhumi (Malayalam) News, received the 2018 Kerala state award for best news presenter on Wednesday.

The news desk at Mathrubhumi (Malayalam) News wanted to keep it a surprise. Sreeja Shyam, thereby, was briefly startled, and her reaction has now become viral.

In the video, Sreeja Shyam nevertheless continues reading about the award, with the last few seconds of the video showing her smiling.

According to Indian Express Malayalam, Sreeja Shyam said she was happy about the award, adding the members of the news desk were laughing at her look of surprise.