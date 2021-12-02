Mumbai Police uses Ranveer Singh's '83' dialogue for Covid protocols awareness, Netizens laud them

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI POLICE Mumbai Police uses Ranveer Singh 83 dialogue for Covid protocols awareness, Netizens laud them

The official Instagram handle of the Mumbai Police has shared a Bollywood reference yet again to create awareness about Covid protocols. After using references from 'Stree' and 'Main Hoon Na', the Mumbai Police account used a scene from the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial to talk about the importance of wearing masks at all times. The Mumbai Police handle took dialogue from Ranveer's upcoming movie '83' which is based on the life and world cup journey of former India captain Kapil Dev. The department used one of the lines from the trailer to send out a message to people who ignore Covid-19 safety protocols. "He doesn't know defence", the police wrote in their post: "When you don't wear your mask in spite of '83' million reminders."

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle is known for its funny and quirky references on social matters. Here's how the netizens reacted to the post:

Talking about '83', film starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with a barrage of talented actors is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ranveer essays the role of iconic Indian skipper and all-rounder Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83' is a biographical sports drama based on the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya and Sahil Khattar. It is all set to release on December 24.