MS Dhoni breaks the Internet with 'dashing new look', fans call him 'trend setter'

Former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni has become a rage on Twitter. First was his picture in the classic jersey, and now it is his new look. The sportsman posted a series of photos of himself sporting a new look on Friday and fans can't stop talking about it. While some are loving the look, calling it 'cute' and 'dashing', others feel the hairstyle was avoidable. Some were also reminded of his look during the initial days of IPL. Whatever their opinion may be, his look has become a talking point on the Internet, making Dhoni one of the top trends on Twitter.

It all started when Aalim Hakim, the celebrated stylist shared some photos of the former skipper on his official Instagram handle. "Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni," wrote Aalim while sharing photos of Dhoni. Here's how fans reacted to Dhoni's new look:

Earlier on Tuesday, the former skipper hogged the limelight as his pictures in retro jersey went viral after an advertisement shoot. Filmmaker Farah Khan directed Dhoni for an advertisement and as soon as the pictures were posted on social media, his fans and followers couldn't keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a picture with Dhoni from the sets of their shoot, wherein he can be seen sporting the jersey. Along with it, she revealed that Dhoni took photographs with everyone present at the shoot right from her to the spot boys.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper will be back in action when the UAE leg of IPL resumes in September.