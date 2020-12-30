Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@OPTIMISCTRAVELLING Look Back 2020: 6 Good things that happened this year

In a year dominated by Covid realities all around us, one absolute truth that emerged was that people realized their priorities in life. Taking care of their health and spending happy time with their loved ones became more important things. Work from home gave them access to those missed precious moments that could have been stored in their memory books earlier if they weren't busy in their own world. On the other hand, mental health also attracted much attention and people started taking it seriously. While the year 2020 was all about COVID19 and the bitter memories it left behind, the year also witnessed many good things around us. Let's have a look at some of them here.

'Heroes' Redefined!

Bollywood superstars and their characters have always been the definition of heroes for a common man but this year, it changed and for the good. Health care experts, police officials, sanitation workers and, many other people worked tirelessly for the people in need during the COVID19 lockdown. Risking their own self to serve others is what a true 'Hero' should be.

We expressing gratitude to Hon'ble CM,Odisha, for sanctioning of Ex-gratia of Rupees 50 lakh to each spouse of our 04 Police COVID Warriors who laid down their lives on the altar of COVID-19 duty.@CMO_Odisha@MoSarkar_Odisha@DGPOdisha@odisha_police@igpsr @Brijesh14671519 pic.twitter.com/VMqpIEONwf — SP GANJAM (@sp_ganjam) December 23, 2020

Environment healed!

This was a good year for the environment as well as the animals. With fewer vehicles on roads and the mindless cutting of trees came to a stop, environment healed in the most beautiful ways. Pollution decreased and people were able to see clearly to far off places was one of the most exciting things during the dreadful lockdown.

The lockdown has now ensured no disturbances for the Olive Ridley Turtles #Odisha pic.twitter.com/ICj9xVJTwY — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) March 25, 2020

Reconnect with Family and Friends

Let's just say, 2020 was the year of getting back to your people. Even though living in the same house, many people were so caught up in their own life that they hardly connected with their family and friends. But imposed restrictions and lockdown gave an opportunity to everyone to rekindle their love for their closed ones. It won't be wrong to say that 2020 gave a reason to make precious memories.

What a pic ❤️ all the toys and presents they both got but just being with each other tops it 🥰 cousin love and family time 🎅💖👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 pic.twitter.com/PCF0KvmbXT — Ryan Dakhil (@DakhilRyan) December 25, 2020

Mental Health

While the conversation around mental health has been going on for a few years now, during this year it became a priority. Many came forward to help others who were dealing with the stress of the tough times and had no one to talk to. The COVID19 pandemic drew attention to those silently suffering.

Closer to Space

The year 2020 was the defining year for the Indian space sector to put it in a different orbit with the private sector as a co-traveler of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The year began well for ISRO with the launch of the 3,357 kg communication satellite GSAT-30 by the European space agency Arianespace rocket Ariane 5 on January 17. The year ends with ISRO successfully launching PSLVC50 and injecting CMS01 into the orbit. It’s the 42nd communication satellite of India. India is scaling new heights with each launch.