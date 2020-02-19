Couple in Canada finds live frog inside bell pepper. Internet is shocked

As their strange discovery went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A Canadian couple was shocked while making their dinner last week -- because they found a live frog inside a bell pepper. Nicole Gagnon and Gerard Blackburn from Saguenay, Quebec, were cooking dinner on February 9 when Gagnon chopped the vegetable and made the discovery.

The couple reported the green tree frog to the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

As their strange discovery went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "I found a giant grub inside a solid pepper once. It was the most immaculate pepper too. Every time I cut one open now I brace for a surprise."

Another wrote, "Mack's Mysteries!"

"This frog is basically living Plato's allegory of the cave" read one post.

A user remarked, "I had a centipede crawl out of a banana when I peeled it once. Didn't eat one for a couple years after that."

(with inputs from IANS)