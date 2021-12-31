Chennai Rains: Troubling photos of flooded streets & stranded people in Tamil Nadu go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THEFACT201 Chennai rains: Troubling photos of flooded streets go viral

Heavy rains in Chennai has led to much chaos in the cities. Streets are flooded, lanes are drowning in rainwater and hundreds are stranded as they struggle to find ways to reach home. Given the situation, four subways were shut down on Thursday. Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging, traffic congestion in several parts of Chennai. Red alert has been issued in Chennai and surrounding districts of Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet. It is being reported that nearly 100 streets in Chennai city were waterlogged and the officials and employees of the Greater Chennai Corporation are at work to clear the waterlogging in the city. As the situation aggravated, TN CM MK Stalin visited Flood Control Room of Greater Chennai Corporation to review rain, relief, and rescue works in various parts of Chennai.

As several coastal areas of Tamil Nadu bear the brunt of heavy rains, netizens are sharing photos of people struggling with it. Pictures and videos from Chennai have gone viral on social media. Sample some of these tweets:

Meanwhile, K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, told the media that 106 streets in the city are waterlogged and once the rain stops, the waterlogging would be cleared. The Minister said the tanks and reservoirs around Chennai are being monitored for inflow and if necessary they would be opened for safety.

Ramachandran added that rains received were high in Nandanam, Vadapalani and M.R.C. Nagar in Chennai city.

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) said Nungambakkam received 12 cm of rain and Nandanam 8 cm of rainfall during the day on December 30.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General, IMD, while speaking to media said, "The interaction of easterly winds at lower levels and westerly winds at upper level has brought rain to the city. The rains in the city will continue till January 3."

N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, while speaking to media said, "The unexpected fast movement of the easterly trough over Chennai coast has led to intense rainfall in the city on Thursday. Prediction of such heavy rains is impossible."