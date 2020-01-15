Who is Bhuvan Bam? Why he will be at World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos?

Bhuvan Bam is known for playing 16 characters in his YouTube videos.

Bhuvan Bam needs no introduction among youth. This young YouTube star has a crazy fan following. Wait, he is also a singer and an actor (Plus Minus with Divya Dutta). With over 16.1 million YouTube subscribers, it would be more apt to say that Bhuvan Bam is a sensation. BB Ki Vines (Bhuvan Bam Ki Vines) began in 2015 and since then, Bhuvan has been riding high on fame. one-man army plays 16 distinctive characters ranging from Sameer to Titu mama. He single-handedly shoots, edits and uploads his videos.

Born in Vadodara, Bhuvan Bam was brought up in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. And, now this soon-to-be 26-year-old Delhi boy is all set to a part of World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2020, to be held in Davos, Switzerland.

The forum, which will be held from January 21 to January 24, will bring together as many as 3,000 global leaders. US President Donald Trump, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and climate activist Greta Thunberg are among the invitees. The theme of this year's Davos meeting is 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World'.

Bhuvan is 'honoured' to attend the global meet. He will be attending conferences and vlogging his experience to educate his audience.

This History honors guy who used to sing for 5k per month in a popular Mughlai chai had no idea that one day, his popularity will surpass several Bollywood stars. However, the humble young man says nothing has changed- it is just that more people have started knowing him now. It is this connect and relatability that earned him faithful fans.

How did it start? It was Kashmir floods and some insensitive questions by media that made Bhuvan jump into this act. “I was watching the devastations of the Kashmir floods, and a reporter was asking a local, who had just lost her house and her son, how she was feeling. I was stunned at the insensitivity. I did a 10-15 second satire on it and put it up on Facebook (now deleted)''.

Interestingly, before becoming popular in India, BB Ki Vines became a massive hit in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Narrating his interesting journey to HT Brunch, Bhuvan had said, ''from college WhatsApp groups, my videos travelled to other colleges, and I don’t know how, but suddenly I became very popular in Karachi University! My videos went viral in Pakistan and Bangladesh, but, funnily enough, not in India. India took a lot of time to warm up to my videos!”

For those unversed, the first video that went viral among Indian audience was 'Valentine’s Week Hutiyapa' in 2016. So what made him so successful? “Before me, nobody was making two to three-minute videos in Hindi. People could relate to my Delhi accent and the youth found an instant connect with my content. That’s what made it successful,'' he had told HT Brunch.

Initially, Bhuvan used to share his videos on Facebook. But, after his page hit 50,000 followers, one of his friends suggested him to shift to YouTube for monetary benefits. And, guess what? He garnered a million subscribers within seven months. Woah! now that's something really huge.

His hilarious dubbing and interviews (Titu Talks) have only widened his fan base. It was his popularity that made Shah Rukh Khan collaborate with him. Even Karan Johar gave him a shoutout on his Instagram page.

Now, with World Economic Forum, Bhuvan Bam has only added another feather to his cap.