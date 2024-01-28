Telangana: Man kills drunkard father, uncle in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Man kills drunkard father, uncle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad crime news: A youth in Hyderabad on Saturday (January 27) killed his father, a habitual drunkard, and another relative who came to his rescue, the police said. The incident occurred in Babul Reddy Nagar area.

According to police, the youth killed his father when the latter was beating up his wife during a fight over sale of the family house. Lakshmi Narayana (55), who was addicted to liquor, had been harassing his wife and children.

The family had put their house for sale. On Saturday evening, he picked up an argument with his wife demanding that he be paid Rs 20 lakh from the sale proceeds. When she did not agree, he started beating her up.

When their son Rakesh tried to intervene, Lakshmi Narayana also attacked him. Rakesh then dragged him out of the house and attacked him with an iron rod as passersby watched in horror.

As Lakshmi Narayana was critically injured, his brother-in-law tried to come to his rescue. The youth, however, attacked him too, causing grievous injuries. While Lakshmi Narayana died on the spot, Rakesh's uncle Srinivas (60) succumbed at a hospital while undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested Rakesh and taken up the matter for further investigation.

(With agencies inputs)

