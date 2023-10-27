'Congress used Muslims, Dalits as vote banks without...': Telangana CM KCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Assembly Election: With nearly a month left for the Assembly polls in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has slammed the Congress saying the 'Grand Old Party' uses Muslims and Dalits as vote banks adding that he wonders whether it has done anything for these communities.

Addressing a rally in Wanaparthy, KCR asked Congress to come clean on whether it has opened a single medical college in the district.

KCR informed that the BRS government has brought five medical colleges to the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Has the Congress not used Muslims as a vote bank without doing any work for them? We are producing diamonds in our residential schools today. We also have residential schools for Muslims, Dalits, Girjans, and the backward classes, he said.

"Congress has always used and exploited Dalits as a vote bank but the BRS government is giving Dalit Bandhu (direct cash benefit scheme)," KCR said.

Assembly election in Telangana is set for November 30 while the votes will be counted on December 3 along with the results in four other key states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

